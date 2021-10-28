Jake Xerxes Fussell Announces Album, Shares New Song “Love Farewell”: Listen

The North Carolina folk singer and scholar Jake Xerxes Fussell has announced a new album. Good and Green Again is out January 21 via Paradise of Bachelors. Listen to the new song “Love Farewell” below.
Good and Green Again was produced by James Elkington (who has worked with Jeff Tweedy, Michael Chapman, Steve Gunn, and others) and features contributions from Bonnie “Prince” Billy (who contributes additional vocals to “Love Farewell”), Casey Toll, Libby Rodenbough, Nathan Golub, Joe Westerlund, Joseph Decosimo, and Anna Jacobson. It follows Fussell’s 2019 album Out of Sight.
Good and Green Again:
01 Love Farewell
02 Carriebelle
03 Breast of Glass
04 Frolic
05 Rolling Mills Are Burning Down
06 What Did the Hen Duck Say to the Drake?
07 The Golden Willow Tree
08 In Florida
09 Washington