James Blake Announces New Album and 2021 Tour, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

James Blake has announced his new album. Friends ThatBreak Your Heart, which follows 2020’s Before and Covers EPs and his 2019 album Assume Form, is out September 10 (via Republic). Today, he’s shared the video for a new single. The visual for “Say What You Will” stars musician, songwriter, and producer Finneas. Blake has also announced a tour that will take him across the United States this fall. Find those dates and watch the video below.

“The song is about finding peace with who you are and where you’re at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing,” Blake said of “Say What You Will” in a statement. “Comparison really is the thief of joy.”

Friends That Break Your Heart:

01 Famous Last Words

02 Life Is Not The Same

03 Coming Back [ft. SZA]

04 Funeral

05 Frozen [ft. J.I.D and SwaVay]

06 I’m So Blessed You’re Mine

07 Foot Forward

08 Show Me [ft. Monica Martin]

09 Say What You Will

10 Lost Angel Nights

11 Friends That Break Your Heart

12 If I’m Insecure

Artwork by Miles Johnston

James Blake:

09-16 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

09-19 San Francisco, CA – Greek Theatre

09-21 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

09-22 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

09-25 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

09-28 Denver, CO – The Fillmore

09-30 Minneapolis, MN – The State Theatre

10-02 Detroit, MI – Fillmore Auditorium

10-03 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

10-06 Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

10-08 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

10-09 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

10-12 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

10-14 Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

10-15 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

