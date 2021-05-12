Janelle Monáe Cast in Knives Out Sequel

Janelle Monáe has been cast in the upcoming sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out, according to The Hollywood Reporter, whose headline Monáe shared on Instagram. The follow-up to the Daniel Craig–starring murder mystery will reportedly be released on Netflix and is set to begin filming this summer. Check out Monaé’s post below.

Monáe most recently appeared on-screen in the 2020 movie Antebellum. She also starred in the second season of the Amazon series Homecoming. Her most recent album, Dirty Computer, arrived in 2018.

