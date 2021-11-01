Janet Jackson Documentary Malfunction Coming to FX and Hulu

A new documentary titled Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson will premiere on FX and Hulu November 19 at 10 p.m. ET. The Jodi Gomes-directed New York Times Presents film focuses on the “wardrobe malfunction” at the 2004 Super Bowl, when Justin Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson’s breast during the halftime show.

The film comprises footage and interviews with people involved with the television broadcast, including NFL and MTV executives. The last New York Times Presents doc, Framing Britney Spears, was nominated for an Emmy. After it aired, Timberlake issued public apologies to both Spears and Jackson, saying “I want to take accountability for my own missteps.”

