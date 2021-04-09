Japanese Breakfast Announces Tour, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Japanese Breakfast has shared another new single from her forthcoming album Jubilee. “Posing in Bondage” arrives with a self-directed music video. Check it out below, and scroll down for Japanese Breakfast’s newly-announced string of North American tour dates.
“‘Posing in Bondage’ is a ballad about loneliness and longing, a song about two people who want so badly to connect but are never quite able to do so,” Japanese Breakfast mastermind Michelle Zauner said in a press release. “No place felt lonelier than an empty grocery at 1 a.m. The video is actually an epilogue to the one that will accompany our next single, here presented out of order.”
Jubilee is out June 4 via Dead Oceans. Last month, Zauner shared lead single “Be Sweet,” which was also accompanied by a self-directed music video.
Jubilee follows 2017’s Soft Sounds from Another Planet. Read Pitchfork’s Profile “Japanese Breakfast Is Working the Pain Away.”
Japanese Breakfast:
08-07 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
09-14 Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre
09-16 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
09-17 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall
09-18 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre
09-19 Minneapolis, MN – First Ave
09-25 Seattle, WA – Neptune
09-27 Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre
09-28 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
10-01 San Francisco, CA – Regency
10-02 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent
10-04 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
10-08 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
10-09 Lawrence, KC – Granada
10-10 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall