Japanese Breakfast Announces Tour, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Japanese Breakfast has shared another new single from her forthcoming album Jubilee. “Posing in Bondage” arrives with a self-directed music video. Check it out below, and scroll down for Japanese Breakfast’s newly-announced string of North American tour dates.

“‘Posing in Bondage’ is a ballad about loneliness and longing, a song about two people who want so badly to connect but are never quite able to do so,” Japanese Breakfast mastermind Michelle Zauner said in a press release. “No place felt lonelier than an empty grocery at 1 a.m. The video is actually an epilogue to the one that will accompany our next single, here presented out of order.”

Jubilee is out June 4 via Dead Oceans. Last month, Zauner shared lead single “Be Sweet,” which was also accompanied by a self-directed music video.

Jubilee follows 2017’s Soft Sounds from Another Planet. Read Pitchfork’s Profile “Japanese Breakfast Is Working the Pain Away.”

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Japanese Breakfast:

08-07 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

09-14 Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre

09-16 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

09-17 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall

09-18 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

09-19 Minneapolis, MN – First Ave

09-25 Seattle, WA – Neptune

09-27 Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre

09-28 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

10-01 San Francisco, CA – Regency

10-02 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

10-04 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

10-08 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

10-09 Lawrence, KC – Granada

10-10 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall