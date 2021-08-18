Japanese Breakfast Cover Sufjan Stevens’ “Romulus”: Listen

Japanese Breakfast recorded a cover of Sufjan Stevens’ song “Romulus” for SiriusXMU Sessions, as Stereogum points out. The original track appears on Stevens’ 2003 album Greetings From Michigan the Great Lake State. Michelle Zauner’s rendition was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, and features contributions from Gabby’s World and Molly Germer. Hear it below.

Japanese Breakfast’s latest album Jubilee landed earlier this year. Since then, Zauner has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS This Morning: Saturday, and at the Summer Game Fest. Her long-awaited soundtrack for the video game Sable recently got a September 23 release date.

Read Pitchfork’s feature interview “Japanese Breakfast Is Working the Pain Away.”