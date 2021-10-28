Japanese Breakfast Covers Weezer’s “Say It Ain’t So”: Listen

Japanese Breakfast have covered Weezer’s “Say It Ain’t So” as part of Spotify’s Live at Electric Lady EP series. It appears alongside new recordings of Jubilee tracks and more. Listen to “Say It Ain’t So” and the rest below.

Spotify launched Live at Electric Lady in July with Jon Batiste. The series has also featured entries from Patti Smith, Faye Webster, the Raconteurs, and others. Following the release of Jubilee and her memoir Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner’s latest project was the soundtrack for the video game Sable.