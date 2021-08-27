Japanese Breakfast Details New Sable Soundtrack, Releases “Glider”: Listen

Japanese Breakfast has officially released “Glider,” the lead single from her soundtrack to the video game Sable. She’s also revealed the album’s tracklist and confirmed that the record is out September 24 via Sony Music Masterworks. Check all that out below.

Sable comes from indie game developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. Japanese Breakfast has been attached to Sable since 2018. She sang “Glider” live at this year’s Summer Game Fest.

Earlier this year, Japanese Breakfast released her new album Jubilee. Read Pitchfork’s profile interview “Japanese Breakfast Is Working the Pain Away.”

Sable (Original Video Game Soundtrack):

01 Main Menu

02 Glider

03 Better the Mask

04 The Ewer (Day)

05 The Ewer (Night)

06 Eccria (Day)

07 Eccria (Night)

08 Campfires

09 Exploration (Ships)

10 Exploration (Ruins)

11 Exploration (Nature)

12 Beetle’s Nest

13 Glow Worm Cave

14 Pyraustas Ruin

15 Badlands (Night)

16 Hakoa (Day)

17 Hakoa (Night)

18 Sansee (Day)

19 Sansee (Night)

20 Redsee (Day)

21 The Wash (Day)

22 Chum Lair

23 Beetle Detour

24 Machinist’s Theme

25 Cartographer’s Theme

26 Mark Caster’s Theme

27 Mischievous Children

28 Ibexxi Camp (Day)

29 Ibexxi Camp (Night)

30 Burnt Oak Station (Day)

31 Burnt Oak Station (Night)

32 Abandoned Grounds