Japanese Breakfast Details New Sable Soundtrack, Releases “Glider”: Listen

Japanese Breakfast has officially released “Glider,” the lead single from her soundtrack to the video game Sable. She’s also revealed the album’s tracklist and confirmed that the record is out September 24 via Sony Music Masterworks. Check all that out below.
Sable comes from indie game developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. Japanese Breakfast has been attached to Sable since 2018. She sang “Glider” live at this year’s Summer Game Fest.
Earlier this year, Japanese Breakfast released her new album Jubilee. Read Pitchfork’s profile interview “Japanese Breakfast Is Working the Pain Away.”
Sable (Original Video Game Soundtrack):
01 Main Menu
02 Glider
03 Better the Mask
04 The Ewer (Day)
05 The Ewer (Night)
06 Eccria (Day)
07 Eccria (Night)
08 Campfires
09 Exploration (Ships)
10 Exploration (Ruins)
11 Exploration (Nature)
12 Beetle’s Nest
13 Glow Worm Cave
14 Pyraustas Ruin
15 Badlands (Night)
16 Hakoa (Day)
17 Hakoa (Night)
18 Sansee (Day)
19 Sansee (Night)
20 Redsee (Day)
21 The Wash (Day)
22 Chum Lair
23 Beetle Detour
24 Machinist’s Theme
25 Cartographer’s Theme
26 Mark Caster’s Theme
27 Mischievous Children
28 Ibexxi Camp (Day)
29 Ibexxi Camp (Night)
30 Burnt Oak Station (Day)
31 Burnt Oak Station (Night)
32 Abandoned Grounds