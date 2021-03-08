Japanese Breakfast, duendita, Dogleg, Drake and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.

This week’s Pitchfork Selects playlist features Japanese Breakfast, duendita, Dogleg, India Jordan, Drake, Floatie, Laura Mvula, Mdou Moctar, and more. Listen below and follow our playlists on Apple Music and Spotify. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)

Pitchfork Selects: March 8, 2021

Floatie: “Shiny”

upsammy: “Flutter”

Gulch: “Bolt Swallower”

Laura Mvula: “Green Garden (1/f Version)”

India Jordan: “And Groove”

Drake: “Wants and Needs” [ft. Lil Baby]

Himera: “Good Night, I Hope the Future Brings You Only the Best!”

Gallery S: “Heavens Gate”

Jack Ingram / Miranda Lambert / Jon Randall: “In His Arms”

Dogleg: “Neon Glow” (glass beach cover)

Mdou Moctar: “Tala Tannam”

duendita: “Open Eyes”

Erika de Casier: “Drama”

Japanese Breakfast: “Be Sweet”