Japanese Breakfast, SASAMI, More to Play Mission Creek’s New Virtual Festival DUOS

Iowa City’s Mission Creek Festival returns virtually this spring with a new event called DUOS. The musical lineup includes Japanese Breakfast, SASAMI, Ami Dang, and more. DUOS will take place April 29-30, and feature musicians and writers performing their work and discussing the creative process during one-on-one conversations. The online fest is produced by the Englert Theatre, and will be streamed exclusively through outer/most. Check out the full lineup for DUOS here.

