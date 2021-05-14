Japanese Breakfast Talks New Book and Album on The Daily Show: Watch

Michelle Zauner, the brain behind Japanese Breakfast and the hit memoir Crying in H-Mart, chatted to Trevor Noah for an interview that aired on last night’s The Daily Show. In the segment, Zauner discussed her grief for her mother, the solace of creativity and H-Mart, and her reckoning with her “tumultuous adolescence” and the trouble teens put their parents through. She also spoke about her celebratory new album, Jubilee, out June 4. Watch below.

