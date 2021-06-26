Jason Isbell Covers Johnny Cash’s “All I Do Is Drive”: Listen

Jason Isbell opens the soundtrack to the new Netflix movie The Ice Road with a cover of Johnny Cash’s Ragged Old Flag song “All I Do Is Drive.” Hear Isbell’s rendition below.

The Ice Road and its soundtrack are out today (June 25). Other contributors to the soundtrack, released via Big Machine Label Group, include Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, and Luke Combs. Find the soundtrack below.

Last year, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit released Reunions. Isbell was recently cast in the Martin Scorsese movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

Read Pitchfork’s Sunday Review of Johnny Cash’s iconic 1994 album American Recordings.

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.