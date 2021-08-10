Jason Isbell to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations or Negative Tests From Audiences

For their upcoming tour dates, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are requiring audiences to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. “If the venue won’t allow that, we won’t play,” he added in a tweet.

“I’m all for freedom, but if you’re dead, you don’t have any freedoms at all. It’s probably important to stay alive before you start questioning your liberty” Isbell added in an interview on MSNBC.

Isbell is one in a growing number of artists to implement the vaccine or negative test requirement. Japanese Breakfast made a similar announcement to Isbell’s, and Live Nation recently revealed a policy that allows artists to require audience vaccinations. New York City is the first major U.S. city to require a vaccine to attend concerts or Broadway shows.

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.