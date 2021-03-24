Jay Som and Palehound Announce Debut Bachelor Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch

A month after announcing their new project Bachelor, Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and Palehound’s Ellen Kempner have detailed their debut album under the moniker: Doomin’ Sun is out May 28 on Polyvinyl. Today (March 24), Bachelor have released their latest single “Stay in the Car,” along with a music video directed and edited by Haoyan of America. Watch that below and scroll down for the album art and tracklist.

“I wrote the lyrics to ‘Stay in the Car’ back in December of 2019 when I was in Florida for my partner’s top surgery,” Kempner explained in a press release. “I had run out one afternoon, post-op, while he was healing to grab lunch for us and as I was gathering my stuff in the parking lot, a big car pulled up and this absolutely beautiful woman got out. She was dressed all in red, dripping with jewelry and had the most wild fiery mane I’d ever seen. She was yelling at the man behind the wheel asking him what he wanted from the store and I wished I was that man. I wanted to be a part of her life, her best friend, her driver, whatever she wanted me to be. I was completely mesmerized.”

Duterte added: “We wanted this song to be a visceral listening experience, inspired by the Pixies and the Breeders. For the music video, we worked on a two-day shoot with Haoyan of America in Poughkeepsie in extremely cold weather. We all collaborated on the idea that our friendship should be portrayed in a fun and stylish way. Haoyan captured that energy in his own unique and creative lens through his collection of ’80s/’90s/’00s props and toys, CGI, and anything car-themed.”

Doomin’ Sun was written and recorded in Topanga, California over the course of two weeks in January 2020. The album features collaborations with the likes of Big Thief’s Buck Meek and James Krivchenia, as well as Duterte’s partner Annie Truscott of Chastity Belt.

Revisit Pitchfork’s 2017 Rising interview “Jay Som’s Hard-Working Dream-Pop.”

Doomin’ Sun:

01 Back of My Hand

02 Sand Angel

03 Stay in the Car

04 Went Out Without You

05 Spin Out

06 Anything at All

07 Moon

08 Sick of Spiraling

09 Aurora

10 Doomin’ Sun