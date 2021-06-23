Jazmine Sullivan Releasing New Song “Tragic” This Week

Jazmine Sullivan is releasing a new single called “Tragic” on Thursday (June 24). The singer and songwriter broke the news earlier today with a teaser clip she posted on Instagram. The video finds Sullivan chatting with her friends about sex—an extension of the conversational theme surrounding her last album, Heaux Tales. “Continuing the conversation around Heaux Tales with some of my dope friends, old and new,” she wrote in her post. Find it below.

Sullivan issued Heaux Tales early this year. Following its release, Sullivan performed a “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert,” sang the National Anthem alongside Eric Church at the 2021 Super Bowl, and more.

Read Pitchfork’s interview “Jazmine Sullivan on Shamelessness, Heaux Tales, and Her Biggest Year Yet.”