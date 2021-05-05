Jeff Parker Covers War’s “Slippin’ into Darkness”: Listen

Situation Chicago 2 is a new compilation that’s being released via Chicago-based nonprofit Quiet Pterodactyl to raise funds for the Chicago Independent Venue League’s SAVE Emergency Relief Fund, benefiting local Chicago artists. The tracklist features Chicagoland artists including Jeff Parker, Robust, Umphrey’s McGee, and many more. The compilation arrives May 21, with physical editions to follow in July. Below, check out Parker’s cover of War’s “Slippin’ Into Darkness” and the video for Robust’s contribution “I Don’t Know Why.”

Last year, Quiet Pterodactyl released the first Situation Chicago compilation, featuring Jeff Tweedy, Ric Wilson, and more. That album raised funds for 25 local, independent venues in the Chicago area that were impacted by the pandemic.