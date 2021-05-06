Jeff Rosenstock Sings in Korean for New Bruce Lee Band Song: Listen

Since 2014, Jeff Rosenstock has been performing with saxophonist and vocalist Mike Park in the Bruce Lee Band. Later this month, on May 28, the band will release the new Division in the Heartland EP via Park’s Asian Man Records. A new track from the EP is called “BLT” (short for “Bruce Lee Theme”), and it finds Rosenstock singing in Korean. Mike Park wrote the “BLT” lyrics. Listen below.

“Part of me was excited to do it because it feels fresh to sing in a different language, and I thought our pals in Korea might have fun singing along with Mike’s vague nonsense phrases, shouted by an idiot with a lot of heart,” Rosenstock said of “BLT” in a press release. “I think we often look at language as a barrier, but it’s actually a window into someone else’s reality, and that s— is beautiful to me.”

Guitarist Dan Potthast and drummer Kevin Higuchi round out the current iteration of the Bruce Lee Band. The quartet recently shared the title song from Division in the Heartland; proceeds have gone to Stop AAPI Hate.

Last year, Rosenstock released his the studio album NO DREAM. Last month, he shared a ska re-recording of the album called SKA DREAM.

