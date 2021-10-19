Jeff Tweedy Announces Deluxe Love Is the King, Shares Video for Neil Young Cover: Watch

Jeff Tweedy has announced the deluxe edition of his 2020 LP Love Is the King with a video for his cover of Neil Young’s “The Old Country Waltz.” The 2xCD package is due out December 10 via dBpm. It includes a bonus disc live versions of the original’s 11 songs, plus the Neil Young cover, recorded with a live band that includes Liam Kazar, James Elkington, Ohmme’s Sima Cunningham, and Tweedy’s sons Sammy and Spencer. The recordings were assembled from live sets at Chicago’s Hideout, Constellation, and the Loft, Wilco’s Chicago studio. Check out the video for “The Old Country Waltz” (shot at the Hideout) below.

