Jeff Tweedy Covers Roky Erickson’s “For You (I’d Do Anything)”: Listen

Jeff Tweedy has shared a cover of Roky Erickson’s song “For You (I’d Do Anything),” as Brooklyn Vegan points out. The track will appear on Light in the Attic’s forthcoming compilation May the Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute to Roky Erickson, which arrives July 17 as a Record Store Day exclusive. Listen to Tweedy’s take on the song below.

May the Circle Remain Unbroken will also include covers by Margo Price, Neko Case, Ty Segall, Gary Clark Jr. and Eve Monsees, Lucinda Williams, and Chelsea Wolfe. Roky Erickson, who helmed the influential 1960s rock group 13th Floor Elevators, died in 2019.

Revisit “Remembering Roky Erickson, a Forefather of Outsider Rock” on the Pitch.