Jeff Tweedy Shares New Song From Parks and Recreation’s Mouse Rat Album: Listen

Mouse Rat, the fictional Parks and Recreation band fronted by Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt), is releasing the Awesome Album on August 27 via Dualtone. It features the return of Land Ho! lead singer Scott Tanner, who was played by Jeff Tweedy, and the song “Cold Water” includes a saxophone solo performed by Duke Silver (the alter ego of Nick Offerman’s character Ron Swanson—although it’s been clarified to Pitchfork that Offerman himself isn’t actually playing on this particular song). Listen the song, plus the Mouse Rat single “The Pit,” below.

