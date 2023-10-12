Jeremy Allen White Enjoys Day At Beach With Kids After Agreeing To Alcohol Tests

Jeremy Allen White was spotted having a fun day at the beach with his little kids … this after agreeing to test for booze whenever he spends time with them amid his divorce.

The star of “The Bear” was on daddy duty on Wednesday, taking to the Malibu sand with his young daughters — Ezer and Dolores.

They all seemed to be having fun … the kiddos were running around near the water and JAW had a smile on his face watching them play. A pretty sweet moment — one that came not long after rules were set in place so he could continue to see them.

As we reported, new docs obtained by TMZ showed Jeremy agreed to test for alcohol as part of a custody agreement he has with his estranged wife, Addison Timlin.

It said he would test up to 5 times a week when he has the little ones in his care — and if any booze is found, that custody goes out the window. Docs said Jeremy and Addison also agreed to share joint physical custody over their kids.

His custodial time comes with some caveats, though … apart from the testing, he also has to attend AA once a week as well as other therapy sessions.