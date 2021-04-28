Jessie Ware Shares New Song From What’s Your Pleasure? Deluxe Edition: Listen

Jessie Ware has shared her first single of the year. “Please” will feature on the deluxe edition of What’s Your Pleasure?, out June 11. Officially titled What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure Edition, the redux features 6 new songs, including one with Kindness. Listen to “Please” below.

Ware said in a press release: “I had such an amazing response to the What’s Your Pleasure? record that I didn’t want the lights to go up and the party to be over just yet! ‘Please’ is full of optimism and ready to be played in a place where we can all be together and flirt, dance, touch and kiss. A wonderful excuse not to stop the party from ending.”

“Please” debuted on BBC Radio 2 earlier today (April 28). What’s Your Pleasure?, which followed 2017’s Glasshouse, came out in June last year.

Read “Jessie Ware Explains Why This Smoldering Alicia Keys Ballad Is Her Personal Anthem” on the Pitch.