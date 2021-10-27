Jessy Lanza Announces DJ-Kicks Mix, Shares New Song Featuring Loraine James: Listen

Jessy Lanza has announced a DJ-Kicks compilation, which features new material from the producer and some collaborators. It’s out November 19 via K7. In the meantime, she’s shared a video for a new track with Loraine James titled “Seven 55.” Watch the visual and see the full tracklist below.

“I wrote ‘Seven 55’ about a close friend and his inability to commit,” Lanza said in a statement. “I fantasized about the women caught in his web and wrote ‘Seven 55’ from their point of view. I think it’s important to face a nightmare head on so what better place than Las Vegas to shoot the video for a song about longing and denial. In the video, Winston captures people in liminal spaces in limbo between destinations during their weekend in Vegas.”

After releasing All the Time last summer, the San Francisco–based producer released the 24/7 mixtape in December. Kate NV shared Lanza’s remix of her Room for the Moon track “Lu Na” earlier this month. Later this fall, Lanza will tour the United States opening for Caribou, whose “You and I” she remixed this year.

DJ-Kicks:

01 Jessy Lanza: “Guess What”

02 Jessy Lanza: “Seven 55” [ft. Loraine James]

03 Jessy Lanza: “Wet x3” [ft. Taraval]

04 DJ Spookie: “Twilite”

05 Michael J. Blood: “Lip Biter”

06 Mr Ho + Mogwaa: “Bail-E”

07 Crystal: “Jungli​-​la (Joe Howe Club Mix)”

08 Masarima: “Freak Like U (Club Mix)”

09 Golden Donna: “Foaming”

10 Mafia Boyz: “Teaspoon La Qoh”

11 Markus Mann: “I’m Losing”

12 Jim C. Nedd: “Maleka”

13 Maarten Van Der Vleuten: “Nightshift”

14 Secret Werewolf: “Yage”

15 Grain: “Untitled B2”

16 Gant-Man: “Distorted Sensory [Loefah’s South Side Rmx]”

17 G3: “Drum 2 (Peanut)”

18 Lolina: “A Path of Weeds and Flowers”

19 DJ Nehpets: “Na Na Na”

20 Oyubi: “140yaku”

21 DJ Swisha: “If the Shoe Fits”

22 Jessy Lanza: “Heaving” [ft. Taraval]

23 Tah: “Beat It Up Like (These Drums)”

24 Kanyon: “IDFWS”

25 EOD: “Anubis”

26 The Raining Heart: “Raining Heart”