Jhay Cortez Announces New Album Timelezz

Puerto Rican singer Jhay Cortez has announced a new album arriving soon. It’s called Timelezz, and it’s out September 3 via Universal Music Latino. Skrillex, Buscabulla, Anuel AA, and others make guest appearances on the record. See the full track list and a trailer for the project below.

Timelezz is Cortez’s second studio album, following 2019’s Famouz. In addition to the previously released Skrillex collaboration “En Mi Cuarto,” Timelezz features the single “Christian Dior.” There’s also a track titled “Kobe en LA 2.0,” following a single titled “Kobe en LA” from Cortez in November.

Timelezz:

01 Dilema

02 Tokyo

03 Esta Deja

04 Ley Seca [ft. Anuel AA]

05 Los Rompediscoteka

06 En Mi Cuarto [ft. Skrillex]

07 Mi Vicio

08 Dale Como Es

09 Nos Matamos

10 Ropa Interior [ft. Kendo Kaponi]

11 Los Bandoleros [ft. Arcangel]

12 Me Extraña

13 Dile (Homenaje)

14 Christian Dior

15 Los Bo [ft. Myke Towers]

16 Kobe en LA 2.0

17 Eternamente [ft. Buscabulla]