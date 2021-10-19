Jlin Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Embryo”: Listen

Jlin has announced the new Embryo EP, which will arrive on December 10 via Planet Mu. The the Indiana-based producer wrote the title song for Third Coast Percussion, who will share their own interpretation of the composition next year. Hear Jlin’s “Embryo” below.

“I was just writing trying to get out of my own head,” Jlin said of making Embryo. “I wrote all these pieces in between commissions and trying to stay afloat mentally.”

Jlin’s last studio LP, Black Origami, arrived in 2017. She’s working on a new album for Planet Mu, according to a press release.

Embryo EP:

01 Embryo

02 Auto Pilot

03 Connect the Dots

04 Rabbit Hole