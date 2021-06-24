Jlin Remixes Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore: Listen

Earlier this year, Depeche Mode co-founder Martin Gore released an EP called The Third Chimpanzee. Today, he’s shared a new Jlin remix of the instrumental track “Capuchin,” taken from a forthcoming compilation that’s out August 20 via Mute. Check out the producer’s bass-heavy take below (via Mixmag).

Depeche Mode’s most recent album Spirit was released in 2017. Last year, Gore and his bandmates were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In March, Jlin shared a collaboration with the late SOPHIE as part of the Unsound Intermission compilation.

Read the 2017 feature “Jlin: Woman of Steel.”