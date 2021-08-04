Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3 Announced: Watch Teaser

Joe Pera Talks With You, Joe Pera’s Adult Swim series also starring Jo Firestone and Conner O’Malley, is coming back for a third season this year. The new teaser trailer below promises that it’s due out in the fall. Watch it below.

The second season of Joe Pera Talks With You aired in 2019 and 2020. A new book by Pera called A Bathroom Book for People Not Pooping or Peeing But Using the Bathroom as an Escape was announced last year.

Revisit “Why This One Episode of Adult Swim’s Joe Pera Talks With You Is a Must-Watch for Music Obsessives” on the Pitch.