John Carpenter Announces Halloween Kills Soundtrack, Shares New Song “Unkillable”: Listen

John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies have announced the release of their original soundtrack for the new movie Halloween Kills. Halloween Kills (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is out October 15—the same day as the film’s release—via Sacred Bones. The album features the new song “Unkillable.” Find the track, and watch the movie’s trailer, below.
John Carpenter, the original Halloween’s director and composer, returned to the franchise for the first time since 1982’s Halloween III for 2018’s Halloween. Halloween Kills is directed by David Gordon Green and stars Jamie Lee Curtis. Carpenter’s last album, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, arrived earlier this year.
Halloween Kills (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack):
01 Logos Kill
02 Halloween Kills (Main Title)
03 The Myers House
04 First Attack
05 Stand Off
06 Let It Burn
07 He Appears
08 From the Fire
09 Strodes at the Hospital
10 Cruel Intentions
11 Gather the Mob
12 Rampage
13 Frank and Laurie
14 Hallway Madness
15 It Needs to Die
16 Reflection
17 Unkillable
18 Payback
19 Michael’s Legend
20 Halloween Kills (End Titles)