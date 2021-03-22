John Prine Live Album Announced Featuring Justin Vernon, Margo Price, Roger Waters, and More

In 2017, John Prine played a set at the Newport Folk Festival that included appearances from Justin Vernon, Jim James, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, the band Lucius, and Roger Waters. The performance got recorded and is now being pressed to vinyl: John Prine and Friends Live at Newport Folk 2017 is expected to ship in October 2021. Preview the record below.

At Newport Folk 2017, Prine performed “Bruised Orange (Chain of Sorrow)” with Justin Vernon, “In Spite of Ourselves” with Margo Price, and “All the Best” with Jim James. Prine and his guests closed the show with a group performance of “Paradise.”

Earlier this month, John Prine was posthumously awarded the 2021 Grammy Awards for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song. Read Pitchfork’s “Remembering John Prine, the Ultimate Songwriter’s Songwriter.”