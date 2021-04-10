Jon Hopkins Announces New EP, Shares Roger & Brian Eno Cover: Listen

Jon Hopkins has announced a new EP that’s out next week, a collection of covers titled Piano Versions. It’s out April 16 via Domin, and it includes the cover of Thom Yorke’s “Dawn Chorus” that Hopkins released in December. Check out the producer’s take on “Wintergreen” by Roger and Brian Eno below.
Hopkins shared a statement about the material, which he assembled to complement his 2014 EP Asleep Versions:
Piano Versions is the first new project from Hopkins since his 2018 LP Singularity, though he has released a handful of one-off songs since then. He collaborated with Kelly Lee Owens on “Luminous Spaces” in 2019 before releasing “Scene Suspended” and “Singing Bowl (Ascension)” last year.
Piano Versions EP:
01 Dawn Chorus
02 Heron
03 Modern Driveway
04 Wintergreen