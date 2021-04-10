Jon Hopkins Announces New EP, Shares Roger & Brian Eno Cover: Listen

Jon Hopkins has announced a new EP that’s out next week, a collection of covers titled Piano Versions. It’s out April 16 via Domin, and it includes the cover of Thom Yorke’s “Dawn Chorus” that Hopkins released in December. Check out the producer’s take on “Wintergreen” by Roger and Brian Eno below.

Hopkins shared a statement about the material, which he assembled to complement his 2014 EP Asleep Versions:

Piano Versions is four minimal, ambient piano covers of songs I have loved for a long time that come from very different places. It seems to me that melody is universal and the ones that I really connect to shine out irrespective of genre or context, whether from techno, folk or whatever. I loved the simplicity of having my old upright piano be the centre of a whole record for the first time. But the importance of letting the outside world into the recordings is as present for me as ever, so there are layers of incidental noise, bird song, the sound of someone washing up in the studio kitchen—whatever was going on outside my room is included and even accentuated. I want people to hear not just the recordings but to feel how it felt to be there and make them. It was a deep experience.

Piano Versions is the first new project from Hopkins since his 2018 LP Singularity, though he has released a handful of one-off songs since then. He collaborated with Kelly Lee Owens on “Luminous Spaces” in 2019 before releasing “Scene Suspended” and “Singing Bowl (Ascension)” last year.

Piano Versions EP:

01 Dawn Chorus

02 Heron

03 Modern Driveway

04 Wintergreen

