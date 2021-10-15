Jon Hopkins Shares Excerpt of New Album Music for Psychedelic Therapy: Listen

Jon Hopkins is releasing the new album Music for Psychedelic Therapy on November 12 (digital/CD) and February 11 (LP) via Domino. Following “Sit Around the Fire”—a collaboration East Forest and featuring the late guru Ram Dass—Hopkins has shared an excerpt featuring two songs from the album’s back half. Listen to it below.

“It’s time to share the music that sits at the heart of this album,” Hopkins said in a press release. “This is what it’s all about for me. Everything on the record is so intrinsically linked that rather than extract one track to release next, I made this stand-alone excerpt, which is drawn from two big moments of the second half—‘Love Flows Over Us in Prismatic Waves’ and ‘Deep in the Glowing Heart.’”