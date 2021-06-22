Joni Mitchell Announces Archives Vol. 2 Box Set, Shares Blue 50 Demo EP: Listen

In honor of the Blue’s 50th anniversary, Joni Mitchell has released the Blue 50 EP, a collection of previously unreleased demos and outtakes from the album. The five-song EP includes demos of “A Case of You” and “California,” alternate versions of “River” and “Urge for Going,” and the rarity “Hunter.” Listen to the EP below.

The songs of Blue 50 will be included on Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971), which documents the years leading to Blue. That arrives in October via Rhino Records and will also include a full 1968 Ottawa coffee house performance recorded by Jimi Hendrix and a 1970 BBC concert featuring James Taylor.

Mitchell launched her archive series last year with the release of The Early Years. The 5xCD collection compiled recordings from the years prior to Mitchell’s 1968 debut album Song to a Seagull. In July, Rhino will release newly remastered versions of Song to a Seagull, Clouds, Ladies of the Canyon, and Blue.

