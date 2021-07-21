Joni Mitchell, Berry Gordy, and More to Receive Kennedy Center Honors

Joni Mitchell, Berry Gordy, Bette Midler, and more have been announced as recipients of the 44th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements. Joining the lineup of winners are operatic bass-baritone Justino Díaz and Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels. The awards will be presented at a live gala this December in Washington, D.C. Check out the announcement below.

“This year’s Honorees represent the unifying power of the Arts and surely remind us of that which binds us together as human beings,” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter. “After the challenges and heartbreak of the last many months, and as we celebrate 50 years of the Kennedy Center, I dare add that we are prepared to throw ‘the party to end all parties’ in D.C. on December 5th, feting these extraordinary people and welcoming audiences back to our campus.”

Revisit Pitchfork’s feature “Joni Mitchell: Her Art and Life in 33 Songs.”