Joni Mitchell Thanks Fans, Reflects on Blue in Rare Video Message: Watch

Joni Mitchell has posted a rare video to social media thanking fans. This week marked the 50th anniversary of her seminal album Blue, and the event was met with multiple articles discussing the LP’s enduring brilliance. “I’m so pleased with all of the positive attention that Blue is receiving these days,” Mitchell said in the clip. “You know, when it was first released it fell air to a lot of criticism. So, 50 years later, people finally get it, and that pleases me. Thank you.” Watch her post below.

On Monday (June 21), Mitchell released the Blue 50 EP, a collection of previously unreleased demos and outtakes from the album. The five-song EP includes demos of “A Case of You” and “California,” alternate versions of “River” and “Urge for Going,” and the rarity “Hunter.” The songs of Blue 50 will be included on Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971), which arrives in October via Rhino.

Revisit Pitchfork’s feature “Joni Mitchell: Her Art and Life in 33 Songs.”