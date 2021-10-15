Jonny Greenwood Details Spencer Soundtrack, Shares New Song “Crucifix”: Listen

Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood is behind the original score of Spencer, a new movie about Princess Diana directed by Pablo Larraín and starring Kristen Stewart. Today, Greewood has announced that the soundtrack will be released by Mercury KX on November 12. The film is out in theaters on November 5. Listen to the first song shared from the soundtrack, “Crucifix,” below.

Jonny Greenwood’s latest soundtrack albums—Phantom Thread and You Were Never Really Here—were released in 2018. Earlier this year, Greenwood debuted the Smile—a new project with Thom Yorke and jazz drummer Tom Skinner.

Read about Greenwood’s scores in Pitchfork’s list of “The 50 Best Movie Scores of All Time.”