Jorja Smith Shares Video for New Song “Addicted”: Watch

Jorja Smith is back with another new single. The English singer’s latest track is titled “Addicted.” Smith and Savanah Leaf co-directed a music video for the song. Check it out below.

In 2020, Smith shared “By Any Means,” “Come Over,” “Kiss Me in the Morning,” and a cover of “Rose Rouge.” She also featured on Giggs’ “Im Workin” and ENNY’s “Peng Black Girls Remix.”

Jorja Smith released her debut Lost & Found in 2018. Revisit Pitchfork’s Rising feature “Jorja Smith Has a Voice That Could Heal the World.”