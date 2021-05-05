José González Announces Tour With Rufus Wainwright, Shares New “Visions” Video: Watch

José González has announced a string of U.S. tour dates with Rufus Wainwright. The shows are slated to take place in September and October. Check out the tour poster below.

González will be playing shows in support of his new record Local Valley, which arrives on September 17 via Mute. Along with the tour announcement, he’s shared the music video for the LP’s second song “Visions,” which you can watch below.

Mikel Cee Karlsson directed the “Visions” visual and said in a statement, “The video is made (mostly) through animated images from Google Earth.” He continued, “It was the best way I could think of to get the right perspective, scale and atmosphere for a song like ‘Visions’—a way to visualize the vast beauty and absurdity of the human condition; the constant natural changes and the impact of the human race; the good the bad and the ugly. Utopian dreams, greed and hope, all linked together on a little blue rock in space.”

