Julian Casablancas Throws First Pitch at New York Mets Game: Watch

The Strokes and Voidz frontman Julian Casablancas threw out the first pitch at today’s New York Mets game against the Atlanta Braves. If you’d love to know what that pitch looked like, enjoy the video below. Also find a photo of Casablancas alongside the Strokes’ guitar tech Paul Vassallo, who served as catcher.

You also may notice the broadcaster refer to Casablancas as the “former” lead singer of the Strokes. A rep for Julian Casablancas confirmed to Pitchfork that was just a mistake, so don’t panic.

He also gave an interview during the game about his first Mets game. “Whoopsie,” Casablancas said as Dominic Smith misplayed a line drive. Casablancas, wearing a Darryl Strawberry jersey, then became self-conscious: “I didn’t actually compute that people are actually watching a baseball game, they probably don’t wanna hear my B.S.”

The Strokes recently previewed a new song while campaigning for New York City mayoral candidate Maya Wiley. Their last album was 2020’s The New Abnormal.