Julianna Barwick Announces 2022 Tour

Julianna Barwick has announced that she’s bringing her live shows on the road in 2022. The dates take place in May across the United States. She’s also released three extended versions of songs from her 2020 album Healing Is a Miracle on the Calm app: “Inspirit,” “Healing Is a Miracle,” and “Wishing Well.” Find her tour dates below.
Julianna Barwick:
05-05 Boston, MA – Sinclair
05-06 New York, NY – First Unitarian Church
05-08 Arden, DE – Gild Hall
05-11 Detroit, MI – Tangent Gallery
05-12 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
05-13 Minneapolis, MN – Parkway Theater
05-14 Seattle, WA – Washington Hall
05-15 Portland, OR – Aladdin
05-18 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
05-21 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriets