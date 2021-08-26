Julianna Barwick Announces 2022 Tour

Julianna Barwick has announced that she’s bringing her live shows on the road in 2022. The dates take place in May across the United States. She’s also released three extended versions of songs from her 2020 album Healing Is a Miracle on the Calm app: “Inspirit,” “Healing Is a Miracle,” and “Wishing Well.” Find her tour dates below.

Julianna Barwick with Malibu: US Tour 2022

Julianna Barwick:

05-05 Boston, MA – Sinclair

05-06 New York, NY – First Unitarian Church

05-08 Arden, DE – Gild Hall

05-11 Detroit, MI – Tangent Gallery

05-12 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

05-13 Minneapolis, MN – Parkway Theater

05-14 Seattle, WA – Washington Hall

05-15 Portland, OR – Aladdin

05-18 San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

05-21 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriets