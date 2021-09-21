Julie Doiron Announces New Album I Thought of You, Shares New Song: Listen

Canadian singer-songwriter Julie Doiron has announced that she has a new album on the way, her first in nine years. Her next record is titled I Thought of You and it’s out November 26 via You’ve Changed. Listen to “You Gave Me the Key” from the LP below.
“This is a song about a new beginning,” Doiron said of “You Gave Me the Key” in a statement. “It’s the first one we recorded in the studio for this new album.” Doiron’s last solo album was So Many Days, which she released in 2012. She and Phil Elverum issued the collaborative Lost Wisdom pt. 2 in the fall of 2019.
I Thought of You:
01 You Gave Me the Key
02 Thought of You
03 Dreamed I Was
04 Just When I Thought
05 Et Mon Amour
06 Good Reason
07 Cancel the Party
08 How Can We
09 Darkness to Light
10 Ran
11 The Letters We Sent
12 They Wanted Me to Say
13 Back to the Water