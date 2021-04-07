Julien Baker Announces 2021-2022 Tour

Julien Baker has announced new tour dates for North America and Europe. The singer-songwriter’s next run of shows kicks off in Birmingham, Alabama on September 3 and continues through November. She’ll pick back up with performances in the Netherlands, Germany, and other European countries beginning in April 2022. Thao, Dehd, Katie Malco, and Ratboys are set to join Baker for select dates. Find ticketing information and her full itinerary below.

Baker’s most recent solo album Little Oblivions was released earlier this year. She performed a cover of Radiohead’s “Everything In Its Right Place” for a SiriusXMU Live Session shortly before the album’s release.

