Justice Send Cease-and-Desist to Justin Bieber Over New Album

Last month, after Justin Bieber revealed the title and cover artwork for his new album Justice, Ed Banger Records poked fun at the title and cover font’s similarity to the logo of French duo Justice. Namely, the lowercase “t” in Justice is rendered as a cross, as Justice have done for years. The band’s management later told SPIN:

Bieber’s team emailed us in May of 2020, asking to be looped in with Justice’s graphic designer to discuss a logo. We tried to set up a call between Bieber’s team and our designer, but the call was never completed and the conversation ended there. No one ever mentioned an album called Justice or a logo that says Justice. The first time we saw anything about it was the announcement.

Justice have now sent a cease-and-desist letter to Justin Bieber over the album, Rolling Stone reports and Pitchfork can confirm. According to the letter—sent by Justice’s litigation counsel to Bieber’s team on March 10, and viewed by Pitchfork—Justice trademarked its font, referred to as the “Mark,” in France in 2008.

“Your use of the Mark is illegal,” the counsel writes. “You have not received permission from Justice to utilize the Mark. Moreover, Bieber’s work is in no way affiliated with, supported by, or sponsored by Justice. Such use of the mark is not only illegal, but likely to deceive and confuse costumers.”

According to the duo’s counsel, “Justice’s Mark has priority both in the United States and abroad” because the duo sells merchandise to U.S. customers and has performed in the States.

Justice and their counsel are asking Bieber to “cease and deist any and all uses of Justice’s Mark in any and all personal and business endeavors, including but not limited to [his] Album and social media.”

Pitchfork has reached out to Justin Bieber’s representatives for comment and more information.