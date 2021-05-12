Justice’s Gaspard Augé Details Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song “Hey!”: Listen

Gaspard Augé of the French electronic duo Justice has revealed more details about his new debut solo album Escapades. It’s out June 25 via Genesis, Ed Banger Records, and Because Music. Following his previously shared song “Force Majeure,” he’s shared another taste of the album. This one’s called “Hey!” Give it a listen below. Plus, find the Escapades tracklist and artwork.

Escapades:

01 Welcome

02 Force Majeure

03 Rocambole

04 Europa

05 Pentacle

06 Hey!

07 Captain

08 Lacrimosa

09 Belladone

10 Casablanca

11 Vox

12 Rêverie