Justin Bieber Shares Surprise New Freedom EP: Listen

Justin Bieber has shared a surprise new EP called Freedom. The new EP arrives in time for Easter, and it features guest appearances from Tori Kelly, BEAM, Brandon Love, Chandler Moore, Pink Sweats, Judah Smith, and Lauren Walters. Listen to it below.

The new EP arrives shortly after the release of his new album Justice, which was followed a week later by a deluxe edition that included guest spots from Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, Jaden, and others. Bieber was recently sent a cease-and-desist letter from French duo Justice regarding the lettering style of his new album.

