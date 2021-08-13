Ka Releases New Album A Martyr’s Reward

Brownsville rapper Ka has shared a new album, A Martyr’s Reward, following last year’s Descendants of Cain. Today’s release comes with the music video for a new song called “I Notice.” Elsewhere on the album, there’s a song called “We Living,” produced by and featuring Navy Blue. A Martyr’s Reward is available on purchase now on Ka’s website—check it out here and watch the new video below.

“I Notice” closes with a repeated refrain by Ka: “I notice the onus was on me.” The track concludes with a spoken word sample by Nina Simone: “I think that the artists who don’t get involved in preaching messages probably are happier.”

Check out Ka’s “Love (Mimi, Moms, Kev)” in our list of the Best Rap Songs of 2020.