Kacey Musgraves Announces 2022 Tour

Kacey Musgraves has announced her tour in support of her new album Star-Crossed. The tour, called Star-Crossed: Unveiled, is set to take place across North America in January and February 2022. Joining Musgraves on tour are King Princess and Muna. Find the itinerary below.

Musgraves is releasing Star-Crossed, her follow-up to the Grammy-winning Golden Hour, on September 10. So far, Musgraves has shared her new record’s title song and “Justified.” On September 12, she’ll give “Star-Crossed” its live debut with a performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Read more about Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed in Pitchfork’s “The 45 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2021.”

01-19 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

01-20 Chicago, IL – United Center

01-21 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

01-23 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

01-24 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

01-26 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

01-27 Boston, MA – TD Garden

02-03 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

02-05 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

02-09 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

02-11 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

02-14 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

02-16 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

02-19 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

02-20 Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center