Kacey Musgraves to Perform “Star-Crossed” at 2021 MTV VMAs

The 2021 Video Music Awards lineup keeps expanding: MTV has announced that Kacey Musgraves will perform her new song “Star-Crossed” at the September 12 event. Check out the announcement below.

Doja Cat is hosting and performing at the 2021 VMAs. Additional performers include Lorde, Lil Nas X, and Twenty One Pilots. The show will take place in front of a live audience at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Kacey Musgraves released “Star-Crossed” earlier this week. It’s the title song from her next album, which arrives September 10.