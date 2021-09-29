Kali Uchis and SZA Share New “Fue Mejor” Video: Watch

Kali Uchis has shared the music video for a new version of her Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ track “Fue Mejor,” now featuring SZA. Check out the Daniel Sannwald–directed video below.

Of the track, Kali Uchis said in a statement: “This is Latin R&B, this is SZA singing in Spanish for the very first time, this is spooky season, this IS the moment.”

Earlier this month, Kali Uchis joined Amaarae on a new version of the Ghanaian-American artist’s song “Sad Girlz Luv Money.” Uchis is set to head out on tour next year with Tyler, the Creator.

SZA self-released three new songs in August. This month she shared “The Anonymous Ones” from the new Dear Evan Hansen movie.

