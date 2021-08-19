Kanye West Announces Donda Album Listening Event in Chicago

After two different events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta this summer, Kanye West has announced a third Donda listening session. This one’s taking place in his hometown of Chicago, at Soldier Field, on August 26. Tickets go on sale August 20.

The second event, which livestreamed via Apple Music, featured a more elaborate stage show, multiple new songs, and significant updates to tracks he debuted at the first listening session. When Donda didn’t arrive for its originally scheduled July release date, West’s representatives confirmed a new August 6 release date. The album has still not been officially released.

In addition to previously shared features from JAY-Z, Pop Smoke, Lil Baby, and others, the updated Donda from the second livestream revealed new features from the Weeknd, Jay Electronica, and the Lox. The second livestream also featured a long silent session, aired throughout the day, of West “finishing the album.”

