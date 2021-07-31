Kanye West Announces Second Donda Album Release Event

Kanye West has announced the release event for his forthcoming album Donda. It’s scheduled for Thursday, August 6 at 9pm EST at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Tickets go on sale Monday, August 2 at 10am EST. Demna Gvasalia is credited as creative director.

Earlier this week, West is moved the release of his long-awaited new album to August 6. Donda had been slated to come out on Friday, July 23, via G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam Recordings. He premiered the album at a listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22. The event streamed on Apple Music, reportedly breaking the Apple Music Global Livestream. West has been posting on social media from the stadium since the event, appearing to be working on the album from makeshift living quarters.

